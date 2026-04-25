What the Raiders did on Day 2, what is still left to do on Day 3

Fernando Mendoza was the obvious choice for the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick, but this was when the draft got interesting for them.

Acquiring a franchise quarterback was the first item on the checklist, but the needs went far beyond who is under center. While the Raiders have done a good job finding talent in recent years and picked up several top-dollar free agents, general manager John Spytek still has to establish a talent pipeline that keeps the team sustainable for years to come.

Mendoza became the latest member of a core that makes the Raiders competitive, but these Day Two selections are hoping to make equally positive contributions early on.

Round 2, Pick 38 (from Houston): Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

Wait, so the Raiders traded down with the Texans for Kayden McDonald? Okay, my trade from Thursday’s mock draft looks more eerily prophetic than I thought…

Regardless, turning one of his three fourth-round picks into another third was a good bit of business for Spytek, and he got an impressive prospect to boot by moving two picks down.

A versatile defensive back for Arizona’s stingy pass defense, Stukes immediately becomes one of the better playmakers in the Raiders secondary. Over his four years with the Wildcats, Stukes notched an impressive seven interceptions and 22 pass deflections, including four interceptions this past season.

Stukes followed up with an impressive Combine performance, with his 4.33-second 40-yard dash time being third among all safeties with a 1.5-second 10-yard split.

There will likely be a starting role for Stukes from Week One, as he serves as the center field component that the safeties room lacked. Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao will likely be able to play closer in the box, while Stukes patrols the secondary to help handle any deep threats.

Round 3, Pick 67: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

If Stukes was a bet on production, Crawford is Spytek believing in his potential to be a force.

The Maxx Crosby saga this offseason where he was a Baltimore Raven for a few days may have something to do with it, but Crawford provides an excellent contingency plan if one or both of Malcolm Koonce or Tyree Wilson leave after this season.

Crawford transferred from Arkansas State to Auburn in 2024 and followed an upward trajectory to a starting role in 2025, earning third-team All-SEC honors. While the sack production was not necessarily there (11.5 sacks in four seasons), Crawford showed plenty to build around.

The Raiders will be hoping for a similar career path in the pros for Crawford, starting as a rotational edge rusher in his rookie season before starting opposite Crosby in 2027. He will be one of new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard’s first development tests.

Round 3, Pick 91 (from Houston): Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M

With the other pick the Raiders got from the Texans, the team elected to go for a depth offensive lineman in Zuhn.

Interestingly, the Raiders have him listed as an offensive guard, a position that Zuhn did not play last season. In 13 games, he played 11 at left tackle and the remaining two at center, the latter of which was considered to be his position in the NFL.

Zuhn was named co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy alongside 12th overall pick Kadyn Proctor, and he only allowed two sacks to Auburn and Miami in the College Football Playoff. His lack of length will likely limit him to the interior moving forward, but the Raiders will have no issue grabbing a versatile offensive lineman who can fill in at three or even four positions should injuries strike.

What’s next on Day Three?

With six selections on Saturday, the Raiders have an opportunity to continue finding quality depth.

Defensive tackle and wide receiver are still in play, and both positions have plenty of quality players still in use.

If the Raiders are intrigued more on potential than need, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy is still available. McCoy was widely considered a first-round talent, but medicals on his knee suggest he will need surgery that requires a redshirt rookie season. At this stage of the draft, however, the Raiders could be willing to take a stab if the reward outweighs the risk.