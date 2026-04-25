McVay responds to rumors of being upset about Simpson pick

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay was trending on social media after the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday.

After his team drafted Alabama QB Ty Simpson at 13th overall, one would expect maybe McVay was trending because of an emotional phone call with Simpson, or a video of him celebrating in the draft room. The reality was quite the opposite however. McVay was trending because of his lack of enthusiasm after the pick, looking and sounding dejected when welcoming Simpson to LA.

In a press conference with GM Les Snead Friday, after opening with a joking remark, asking the room if he seemed angry or not, McVay addressed the rumors that he was unhappy with, or not in the know about the pick.

“The one thing that would never be doubted is we couldn’t be any more lockstep in every decision that we make. I get my demeanor last night, but we’re excited about it,” said McVay.

Rams’ MVP and Super Bowl winning QB Matthew Stafford announced he would return for another season after the disappointing ending to their 2025 campaign, much to the delight of the fans. With that return also came an expectation that the Rams would use their first round pick at a position of more immediate need, like receiver or EDGE, leading to shock in the fanbase after seeing the pick.

Elaborating on his demeanor, McVay got real about how he was feeling following the first round of the Draft.

“Well, there were other things that had nothing to do with that, which that’s normal life. The main thing was… I couldn’t be more excited about being able to add him,” said McVay.

Social media users were calling out the Super Bowl winning coach, some in a joking manner, and some seriously, after his very short and to the point remarks about the pick, as well as his less-than-thrilled phone call with Simpson himself.

McVay chalks it up to something else going on that was affecting him, but shuts down all rumors of not knowing about the pick, and being upset about it. He then painted the scene of the Rams’ future beautifully.

To the Ram faithful who may be upset about the Simpson pick when you still have Stafford, don’t worry, McVay loves Stafford too. Per usual, there is a method behind his madness.

“What a blessing it is for him to be able to learn from Matthew and to be able to come into this atmosphere and environment,” said McVay. “Whenever that time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew’s successor will be on Matthew’s terms.”

Simpson only started 15 games in his college career, all in his senior season, but did ball out, throwing for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns. In a year that feels like it could be Stafford’s last, the Rams felt like they found their next guy and went for it, in a high-risk high-reward pick.

Just like Simpson waited patiently in Alabama, he’ll now do the same in Los Angeles, but this time likely won’t have to wait as long.

If the Rams end up being wrong on this pick, fans will harp on the fact that they reached for a QB that they feel McVay was never confident in.

In a world where it all works though, and Simpson is the next franchise QB in LA, McVay will be praised for his genius, not his subpar reaction to the draft pick that may or may not have had to do with anything football related.