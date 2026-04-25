Ja’Kobi Lane goes to the Ravens in the 3rd round

Three-year wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was selected with the 80th pick in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Considered one of the more underrated and higher-end receivers that you could land in the draft, Lane should make an immediate impact in a wide receiver room that features Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

A big body receiver at a 6-foot-4 frame and weighing 200 pounds, Lane is a prototypical X receiver that is built to win one-on-one matchups in the endzone.

Winning one-on-one battles was a constant when he was at USC. In week 1 against Georgia Southern, Lane made headlines across the country for winning a battle that resulted in a one-handed catch.

JA’KOBI LANE HAS 99 SPECTACULAR CATCH pic.twitter.com/BNg8nZHueD — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 6, 2025

Throughout the draft process, Lane has been compared to play similarly to former USC and current Falcons receiver Drake London. He’s also drawn comparisons to George Pickens, as they are both known for being able to go up for the ball anywhere on the field.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Lane showed the similarities to London’s speed when he ran a 4.5 40-yard dash with a vertical jump of 40 inches and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

Another area that should help Lane in his professional career is his 10 and a half inch hands that should make it easy for him to catch the ball.

Last season, Lane played opposite Makai Lemon on the USC roster.

The duo worked perfectly for USC as the Trojans’ passing ranked in the top 10 in the country and first in the Big Ten with 3,848 yards, averaging 296 yards per game.

Lane had 49 receptions, 745 yards, averaging 15 yards per game with 4 touchdowns on the year.