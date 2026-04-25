Chargers Trade Back Twice, Load Up for Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Chargers began Friday afternoon with four picks remaining over the next two days. By the end of Friday, they had increased that number to seven selections for the final day of the draft.

When the Chargers traded away pick No. 55 to New England, they received picks No. 63, 131, and 202. They used the 63rd pick to select offensive lineman Jake Slaughter out of the University of Florida.

In the third round, they traded out again, sending pick No. 86 to Cleveland in exchange for picks No. 105, 145, and 206.

So, heading into Day 3 of the draft, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz holds three fourth-round picks (105, 123, 131), one fifth-rounder (145), and three sixth-rounders (202, 204, 206).

“We’re looking at the board, and we just see a lot of guys up there that we still like, that our scouts like, their coaches like," Hortiz said. “Gives you more ammo, more trade maneuvering. Things to get creative with. So, it’s fun."

Day 3 has been significant over the past two years under the Hortiz and Harbaugh regime, with players like Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Kimani Vidal, Oronde Gadsden, Justin Eboigbe, RJ Mickens, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith being drafted.

All of those players contributed to consecutive 11-win seasons.

“I believe in the people in the room helping us make the decisions,” Hortiz said. “It’s us. It’s all of us. I love the process and enthusiasm everyone has in the process.”

As for Slaughter, Hortiz said he was a player they were targeting even at No. 55 and was pleased to land him at No. 63. The Chargers view him as someone who can play both guard and center.

“We’ve had long discussions in the process to whether or not he could play guard in this scheme-the answer to that question is absolutely,” Hortiz said.

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) holds up Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) after a touchdown during the second half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said he believes Slaughter was the best center in the draft. While Slaughter will compete at left guard, he also provides value as a backup center, a role the team previously lacked.

“We project that at worst, if he’s not starting a guard, then he’ll be the next man in at all three positions, guard, center, guard," Harbaugh said. “I predict a couple years from now, that’s going to be a highly valuable player."

Even with Slaughter’s selection, the Chargers are not ruling out adding another interior offensive lineman with one of their remaining picks.

“The whole offensive line. Tackle, whatever,” Hortiz said.

The Chargers addressed pass rush in the first round with Akheem Mesidor and followed that up by selecting a center/guard in Slaughter. With seven selections on Day 3, there are plenty of possibilities.

So what do the Chargers still need?

Key positions include cornerback, guard, wide receiver, defensive line, and linebacker. Maybe take a risk on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who is regarded as a first-round talent, but injury concerns have made him drop to day three.

Yes, they just selected Slaughter, but if “competitors are welcome,” they should still consider upgrading at guard—especially after last season showed how quickly injuries can impact even All-Pro tackles.

As things stand, the Chargers’ offensive line is improved from last year, but depth remains essential. Both the general manager and head coach are confident in where the unit stands late in April.

“We’re in a tremendous place,” Harbaugh said. “Our entire roster is in a place physically that’s really good.”