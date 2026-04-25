Chargers Trade Back, Land Versatile OL Jake Slaughter at No. 63

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — There was a surprise on Friday evening when the Chargers decided to trade out of the 55th spot in the second round with the New England Patriots.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz gained three new picks, giving them seven total, acquiring Nos. 63, 131, and 202 from New England.

They stayed at pick No. 63 and selected Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida, who started at center all four seasons.

Slaughter spoke to the media after being selected and said he is comfortable moving to guard, which the Chargers mentioned during the call.

“Just now when they gave me the call like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go compete," Slaughter said. “Get the best five guys, maybe six guys on the field at once."

It is no secret that the Chargers are missing a left guard, and it appears, as of now, that Slaughter could fill that role. He did take snaps at guard during the Senior Bowl.

He added that he noticed right away in meetings with the Chargers that they “saw eye to eye” on things.

“Coach Harbaugh, just how much it matters to him, how much he cares about winning games, how much he cares about guys and who he has in the building," Slaughter said.

Slaughter also mentioned that he is familiar with quarterback Justin Herbert.

“He’s one of the best in the world right now," Slaughter said. “He can sling the ball around. So, it’s always fun to be around guys."

This is certainly a Mike McDaniel move. The Chargers’ new offensive coordinator values guards with athleticism, flexibility, and a strong fit in a zone-blocking scheme.

McDaniel must have seen something in Slaughter that makes him believe a move to guard will be seamless.

“I’m preparing to go be a ball player," Slaughter said. “Man, I want to get on the field and go help the team win games."