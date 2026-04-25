USC Trojans NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Team, and Landing Spot

After Makai Lemon became the only player from USC taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, Friday and Saturday are expected to create a busy weekend for the Trojans entering the NFL.

For fans looking to find out where their favorite Trojans end up, The Sporting Tribune has created an NFL Draft Tracker to help fans follow along throughout the weekend.

With the latter part of the draft set to take place this weekend, this is where general managers really build the rest of the future of the team, finding under-the-radar players, key depth pieces, and building the roster to fruition for the regular season.

On Friday, the NFL Draft will begin with rounds 2 and 3 taking place (picks 33 – 100).

Saturday will be the end of the draft with rounds 4-7 (picks 101-237).

Round 1:

Makai Lemon taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 20th pick.

Lemon was the third receiver taken overall in the draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Known for his gritty style of play, notoriously for picking up yards after the catch, and not being afraid to play big-time football, Lemon will likely line up in the slot and will be someone the Eagles will use to pick apart zone coverage. Lemon leaves USC with over 2,000 yards receiving in his career and had 1,156 and 11 touchdowns last season, awarding him the Biletnikoff award. He became the second USC receiver to do so since Marqise Lee did so in 2012. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 192 pounds, Lemon compares similarly to Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks.