Full Second Round NFL Mock Draft

Pick 35 - Buffalo Bills via TEN

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | Toledo | S

Buffalo was another team dropping down (three times in round 1) in the first round to stockpile picks.

Game Notes: Long all over. Attacks the ball. Fires downhill on it. Sideline-to-sideline speed. Reacts to where the ball is going and makes a point to get there as soon as possible. Looks loose hipped. Nothing sloppy in his movements. On one play he completely broke off a wide receiver lucky the quarterback was sacked or it was six points. Not sure how he will stack in man coverage.

Not a punisher in the run game, but flies to the ball and makes contact. You see a bit of great open-field tackling, then at times he nudges guys with a shoulder rather than following through on the ball carrier. He has a tendency in a good way to be in the right place at the right time. Time and time again the ball bounces in his favor.

What sold me on McNeil-Warren showed up in Week 2 against Western Kentucky. He is aligned roughly eight yards off the intended target, playing with vision and patience. He keys the quarterback, reads the shoulders, and trusts what he sees. Once the ball comes out, he triggers immediately, undercuts the route, and finishes with a clean interception he returns 33 yards for a touchdown.

That rep highlights high-level instincts, route recognition, and timing. He is comfortable playing off coverage, shows disciplined eyes, and transitions from read to attack without hesitation. Plays like that are why I am confident in his football IQ and playmaking upside at the next level.

Bills Draft Results