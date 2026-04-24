Michael Irvin Keeps It Raw on Pacman Jones’ Show, Shares Stories on Cowboys, Draft Day and Deion Sanders

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin delivered a candid and often unfiltered conversation during a recent appearance on Adam Jones’ “Politely Raw” show sponsored by BetOnline, touching on everything from his upbringing and NFL career to his longtime relationships within the game.

From the outset, Irvin and Jones leaned into their reputations, openly discussing their personalities and approach to life during their playing days. Jones revealed he would smoke marijuana before games to enhance his performance, prompting Irvin to recall advice from former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.

“Jimmy said, ‘Do what you need to do, to get the best out of you,’” Irvin said, referencing the culture of the Cowboys during their dominant era in the 1990s.

Here is the full episode of the show:

The conversation quickly turned personal. Around the midway point of the interview, Irvin reflected on his upbringing in a household with 17 children, revealing the anxiety he felt as a child.

“I would be so nervous about going to school and finding clean clothes that I would wet the bed the night before,” Irvin said.

Later, Irvin sparked conversation with a blunt remark about his lifestyle, questioning public perception and judgment.

“I was just in a hotel with some women getting high…why am I a demon for that? Everybody was doing that,” he said.

Irvin also revisited his path to the NFL, including his calculated approach to the draft. After graduating early from the University of Miami, he sought to control where he would land, narrowing his preferred destinations to a handful of marquee markets.

“I only wanted to play in New York, L.A. or for the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin said.

He revealed that the Green Bay Packers had interest in selecting him with the seventh overall pick, but he declined the opportunity. Instead, a conversation with Johnson ultimately steered him toward Dallas.

“Jimmy came to me and said, ‘Dallas is going to draft you…because I’m going to be joining you next year. I’ve got a buddy of mine who’s about to buy the Dallas Cowboys,’” Irvin recalled.

Irvin went on to become a cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s, winning three Super Bowl titles and cementing his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

The episode also featured an appearance by Deion Sanders, adding another layer of nostalgia and insight. Irvin spoke glowingly of Sanders’ influence, describing him as a “big brother” and “father figure” to teammates, while the two reminisced about their battles on the field — including matchups as both teammates and opponents.

Among other stories shared, Jones recounted getting a tattoo in a hospital while waiting for Sanders to emerge from surgery, while Irvin discussed recruiting Sanders to Dallas and their intense practice sessions together.

Irvin also turned his attention to the present, offering advice to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ahead of the NFL Draft. He said he has been urging the team to select defensive linemen out of Miami, pointing to the program’s continued rise as a pipeline for elite talent.

The wide-ranging interview blended humor, honesty and reflection — a reminder of Irvin’s enduring personality and the larger-than-life stories that defined one of the NFL’s most memorable eras.