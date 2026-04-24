Raiders’ challenge? Make Mendoza successful

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders got who they wanted — and needed — to kick off the NFL Draft.





Now let’s see what they do to give Fernando Mendoza a fighting chance to be successful at the next level.

In taking the 6-foot-5 quarterback from Indiana who won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship with the Hoosiers, Mendoza will be asked to lead a struggling franchise out of the darkness and into the bright lights of postseason play, hopefully culminating with a Super Bowl appearance and perhaps, a championship.

It’s not going to be easy. But general manager John Spytek, who put Pete Carroll and Geno Smith in his rear-view mirror months ago, now looks straight ahead as he drives the franchise.

“Just a great person,” Spytek said of Mendoza. “Very humble. Really smart. He’s so hungry to learn. We’re going to support him organizationally the best we can.”

Spytek was preparing for Thursday the moment the Raiders secured the No. 1 overall pick. He did a very good job in free agency, addressing needs on both sides of the ball. He signed center Tyler Linderbaum, who had starred at Baltimore. He brought in guard Spencer Burford from the 49ers. He got an experienced quarterback to help mentor Mendoza by acquiring Kirk Cousins. He added wide receivers Jalen Nailor from the Vikings and Dareke Young from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

And with tight end Brock Bowers hopefully healthy, running back Ashton Jeanty with a year’s experience of playing in the NFL, receivers Tre Tucker and Jack Bech returning and perhaps a healthy Kolton Miller at crackle, Mendoza will not find himself without choices in running the Las Vegas offense once he is handed the keys to the car and allowed to drive.

“Whatever team was going to select me would be a good fit, but deep down, in my heart I knew the Raiders are most likely going to be the best fit because of the coaching staff,” Mendoza said. “I think it really fits my play-style great, with all the great teammates on offense and defense, they’re stacked. And then the great ownership whether it’s Mr. (Mark) Davis, Mr. (Tom) Brady, what a better situation to walk into. So, I think all the stars are aligning here, and this is a blessing, this position.”

In selecting Mendoza, this is perhaps the easiest thing Spytek will do this offseason. He’s getting someone who can throw the football with amazing accuracy, someone who has the physical ability at 6-5, 236 pounds to hang in there and take hits, a player who has proved to be coachable, both at California and at Indiana, playing for two different systems under two different coaches.

Most of all, this guy knows how to win. You guide a team to an undefeated season and win the national championship, that makes you a winner. And if there’s one thing the Raiders need, it’s players who know how to win and don’t accept losing.

When asked what stood out the most about Mendoza to him, Spytek said: “There was never a moment that was too big for him. He was trying to execute that play that is required for him to win that game. That really stood out.”

When asked what he felt his best attribute was, Mendoza said: “The best attribute I’m bringing to the Raiders is resilience. I still need to earn it every single day and prove that I can play at this level, at high level, but the resilience, whether it’s a bad practice and be able to take that bump and falling down and using that bump as an accelerator to then learn from it, improve.

“And so, every step along the way, I pride myself on exponential growth every single year. I’ve done it through all my college years, so look forward to keeping that trend up, and that trend is met by hard work, discipline, and unwavering optimism."

Having flourished as an underdog going back to his high school days, Mendoza believes he’s still in that role despite being the No. 1 overall selection in the draft.

“Well, I believe I’m still the underdog,” Mendoza said. “Although the draft was today, once I got drafted, I’m now part of the NFL, and I can tell you right now I am not one out of 32 — although I was picked today one out of 32 — I’m not one out of 32 quarterbacks at this moment. So, I need to work every single day possible, because I’m on the bottom of the totem pole.

“Whatever everyone is ranking me, I don’t know those specifics, but I’m at the bottom of the totem pole right now, and I’ve go to first earn the respect to my teammates, earn that equity, and I’ve also just got to immerse, and I’m just ready to do whatever the team needs and calls me to do to help them win."

That Mendoza elected to celebrate his biggest athletic moment to date at home with family in Miami instead of in Pittsburgh at the draft so he could share the experience with his mother tells you how selfless he is and how he is always thinking of the bigger picture rather than simply himself. It’s the kind of attitude that will endear him to his teammates and coaches.

He’s excited about learning from Brady and gleaning knowledge from one of the NFL’s greatest QBs.

“It means a ton, and I think it’s a huge edge for the football club to have such a source of knowledge, intelligence, and experience all in one, especially as an owner,” Mendoza said of Brady. “It’s something very rare that you get. So, I’m looking forward to diving in, getting all the resources I can from him and learning from him, the great coaches and the other great players we have on the team."

Spytek said his advice for Mendoza as he transitions from college football to the NFL? Be genuine.

“I would just encourage him to be himself,” he said. “That’s enough.”