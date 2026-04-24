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NFL · 1 hour ago

Makai Lemon taken with the 20th pick in the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles

Thomas Murray

Host · Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Makai Lemon with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Known for being an all-around receiver that produces efficiently and in high volume, Lemon is the first Trojan off the draft board in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lemon is the third wide receiver taken off the board after Carnell Tate was taken with the number 4 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, and Jordyn Tyson was taken at 8 by the New Orleans Saints.

Lemon is coming off a season where he was selected as a unanimous All-American in College Football and became the second USC Trojan to win the Fred Biletnikoff award after Marqise Lee won it in 2012.

Last season, Lemon had a breakout year at USC and led the Big Ten in yards per game (96.3), and finished second for receiving yards (1,156), touchdowns (11), and receptions (79), behind Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State.

Known for being gritty and playing as a tough, hard-nosed receiver, scouts believe Lemon’s NFL career will see him thrive as a slot receiver and compare him to former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The two share similar measurable abilities to run with the ball after the catch. Lemon finished last season with a total of 502 yards after the catch and averaged 6 yards per reception.

During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Lemon was listed as 5-foot-11 and weighed 192 pounds, measuring just one inch shorter and 10 pounds less than St. Brown.

Lemon’s combine featured him running a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 10-yard split at 1.59 seconds. 

Lemon’s Trojan career concludes with him having 2,008 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 137 receptions.

EDITOR'S PICKS

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Apr 24 7:00 PM
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BOS

BOS

+2.5

-270

O 215.5

PHI

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-2.5

+270

U 215.5

Apr 24 8:00 PM
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LAL

LAL

+8.5

+270

O 206.5

HOU

HOU

-8.5

-285

U 206.5

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