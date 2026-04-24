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NFL · 1 hour ago

Rams take Ty Simpson at 13 after Les Snead’s private first-round promise

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The entire event took place Thursday night during the draft event held in Pittsburgh. The biggest result of this selection is that the Rams have found their future heir for 38-year-old Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is now entering the 17th season of his career and has not yet committed to playing beyond 2026. Rams General Manager Les Snead has used a first-round pick only twice in the last ten years, making this decision even more significant.

Ty Simpson’s draft came as a surprise

Simpson was not considered first-round talent by many draft boards, which is why Ian Rapoport, national insider for NFL Network, tweeted:

“A major draft surprise: The #Rams select #Bama QB Ty Simpson at No. 13, a few months after GM Les Snead told the family he thought Simpson was a first-rounder. Now, he is. A perfect situation to watch and learn."

After this pick, the chances of two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Garoppolo’s retirement have increased, and Simpson will have the opportunity to sit behind Stafford and learn for at least one year.

The Rams’ main objective was to prepare the franchise for the post-Stafford era, as Simpson will be the only quarterback on contract at the end of this year.

During the live The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky reacts surprisingly to the Rams selecting Simpson.

Before the draft, analysts like Louis Riddick had hinted at this move, and Thursday the Rams called Stafford beforehand to inform him that they would be selecting Simpson.

“I know personally they (Rams) like Ty Simpson personally," he said. “His skillset and makeup is exactly what they’re looking for."

Simpson set a record as Alabama’s starter with 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns. On the other hand, some analysts have pointed out that his accuracy and rhythm could be a concern for him. Let’s see what happens next.

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