Draft board still features plenty of options for Raiders

In the most shocking moment of the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick.

All sarcasm aside, the Raiders now have their franchise quarterback to build around for the foreseeable future, and that is a luxury they have not had for quite some time. Instead of scrambling, John Spytek and Klint Kubiak now have the opportunity to create a roster around a fixed point. The offensive nucleus sees Mendoza joining Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, but now it is a matter of finding other pieces to build a potential contender with.

The Raiders got that journey started with a single step on Day One, and Day Two will bring more impact prospects into the fold. The question now is where will the Raiders place the emphasis on.

Defensive tackle

The selection of Caleb Banks at number 18 to the Minnesota Vikings was a shock to the system, but the board surprisingly fell pretty nicely for the Raiders at defensive tackle.

The switch to a 3-4 defense means the Raiders will have to find a nose tackle, which is what the top remaining defensive tackles are known for. Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald (who I had the Raiders trading up for in my mock draft) is still on the board, and he stands as the perfect target if he slides to the Silver and Black at 36. If not, Georgia’s Christen Miller stands out as a solid backup plan, while Senior Bowl standout Lee Hunter from Texas Tech is still on the board.

Choosing to go a different direction does carry some risk, but “Big Citrus” Domonique Orange from Iowa State is arguably the best option if the Raiders wait until the third round.

It would be a surprise if the Raiders close up shop Friday without a defensive lineman in tow, especially as they hope to ease their transition into a new defensive style.

Wide receiver

While the Raiders are more in need of a X receiver, all of the talent on the board is still going to be of interest.

Washington’s Denzel Boston was considered a first-round candidate for months prior to the draft, so getting him at 36 would be a tremendous value for Spytek. Las Vegas native and Liberty High School product Germie Bernard (Alabama) is also an option, but more so if the Raiders decide to trade back and accrue more picks.

Fortunately, receiver is one of the deeper positions in the class, with the third round also featuring some potential playmakers. Zachariah Branch (Georgia) would be an instant fan favorite due to his Las Vegas roots and relation to Raiders legend Cliff Branch, although his recent arrest could raise a red flag. If the Raiders decide to look elsewhere, Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) would arguably be a better fit due to his built-in chemistry with Mendoza, while Georgia State’s Ted Hurst possesses a similar size-speed combination that drew them towards Dont’e Thornton Jr. last year.

While Bowers remains the tip of the spear when it comes to the passing attack, adding another weapon to develop alongside Mendoza is a fantastic idea.

Defensive back

Choosing to help out the secondary feels more like a decision for Round Three, although a do-it-all player like Arizona’s Treydan Stukes is a fun option if the Raiders trade down.

The third round features plenty of options that should attract the Raiders, and almost all of them fill some sort of need.

Looking for safety depth? LSU’s AJ Haulcy and TCU’s Bud Clark are your guys. A cornerback that finishes out the room? Georgia’s Daylen Everette and Washington’s Tacario Davis have nice measurable and athletic traits to fall back on. Looking for a little bit of everything? Look no further than South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore, who also comes with a connection to special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

With plenty of needs on defense, this is a group to monitor closely as the second day chugs along.

Wild cards

When Spytek expresses an affinity for drafting offensive linemen, it is always worth bringing some up in case the Raiders decide to scratch the itch.

The current leaders for potential picks would be Northwestern offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan and Kansas State center Sam Hecht. Tiernan is similar in physical attributes to fellow Wildcat and Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater, and it would not be surprising to see a team give him a chance to stick at offensive tackle. Hecht might be a confusing add due to the Raiders signing Tyler Linderbaum, but he offers interesting versatility at guard that could lead to him pushing his way into playing time.

Selecting either one is a sign that Spytek and Kubiak see them as a potential starter, but would it mean leaving other key needs on the table?