John Lynch’s telling smile says it all on Rams’ shocking Ty Simpson pick at 13

Is Ty Simpson an ordinary rookie? Before entering the draft, Simpson chose legacy over the money-minded path. Programs like Miami, Tennessee, and Ole Miss were offering him NIL deals worth up to $6.5 million. But Simpson rejected that transactional route and chose Alabama’s iconic logo and his NFL dream instead.

Weeks before the draft, there was a clandestine conversation behind the scenes. Rams GM Les Snead directly told Simpson’s father, Jason Simpson (who is a coach himself), that his son was first-round talent. While the world was writing him off as a second-round prospect, Snead had already recognized Simpson’s mettle.

In an X post by 49ers reporter Matt Lively, San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch shared his reaction to the Rams selecting Ty Simpson at No. 13:

“First of all, I think another team in our division, I mean, they got a player who is going to impact and talking about Jeremiah Love, a fantastic player," he said. “Ty Simpson’s a good football player. I think there was a lot made as to where he would go and what teams would do it. Probably surprised everybody. But one thing I’ve learned over the years is that with quarterbacks, people will do those type things. And they certainly did. So, we’ll see."

I asked John Lynch about his reaction to the Rams selecting Ty Simpson at 13. #49ers pic.twitter.com/8towzxrE1F — Matt Lively (@mattblively) April 24, 2026

The pick No. 29 gamble

There came a time when the entire deal seemed to be on the rocks. The Rams gave their 29th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs so they could acquire cornerback Trent McDuffie. NFL insider Adam Schefter hinted at dire consequences from this move, as Simpson was square in the conversation for the 29th pick. After giving away pick 29, everyone thought Simpson would become a pipe dream for the Rams.

On draft night, the Rams caught everyone off guard. They traded up to the 13th overall pick to select Simpson, which was a major stunner.

Rams coach Sean McVay’s face was worth seeing

After this selection, head coach Sean McVay’s face was worth seeing, his relationship with Matthew Stafford is so tight-knit that the arrival of a new successor probably felt like a bitter pill to swallow. Before making the pick, Stafford was informed that this was part of the succession plan to future-proof the franchise.

Simpson is somewhat undersized and only made 15 starts in college. Last year, he suffered from gastritis, which caused his weight to drop to 190 lbs, but by the draft, he had regained 211 lbs.

The Rams have between $40 million and $44 million in cap space, which gives them financial flexibility. Looking ahead, it seems Simpson will sit behind Stafford and learn the ropes while competing with Stetson Bennett for the backup role.

So here’s the thing: Les Snead stuck to his guns. He kept the promise he made to Simpson’s father, even if it meant dealing with his star coach McVay’s frown. Now this decision will either take the franchise to new heights or force fans to regret the Trent McDuffie trade.