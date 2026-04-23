2026 NFL Draft Day Final RB Rankings: Top 8 Running Backs | Combine Results

NFL Draft: ESPN's Scouts Inc. Ranks Top Running Backs
With the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23–25) just around the corner, the evaluation of this year’s running back class has shifted from subjective "eye-test" scouting to rigorous data science. To separate elite starters from rotational backups, ESPN is utilizing BackCAST—an advanced analytical tool that weighs collegiate production and athletic testing against decades of historical NFL success.
Statistical Archetypes
The 2026 talent pool is defined by diverse skill sets, ranging from Notre Dame’s versatile Jeremiyah Love to "power" backs like Washington’s Jonah Coleman. According to Aaron Schatz’s BackCAST data, the stylistic parallels are striking:
-
Jeremiyah Love: His burst and agility draw direct comparisons to Travis Etienne Jr.
-
Mike Washington Jr.: Following a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash, the Arkansas star projects as a high-octane iteration of Latavius Murray.
The Quantitative Roadmap
The data offers a clear blueprint for Sunday success, highlighting freakish athleticism like Seth McGowan’s 42.5-inch vertical jump and the sustained efficiency of Penn State’s duo, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. By grounding draft hype in hard metrics, this analysis identifies which prospects possess the physical and statistical traits necessary to thrive in the professional ranks.