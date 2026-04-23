2026 NFL Draft Day: Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 11 Quarterbacks

Have Your Say! Where Do These 11 Quarterbacks Get Picked?

Which Franchise Secured Its Future?

Are the Raiders making the right call by tethering their future to Fernando Mendoza, or is the Cardinals’ value play on Carson Beck the sharper long-term move? We’ve analyzed eleven different paths to professional success, and the results suggest that the steal of the draft might not happen until the sun goes down on Saturday.

Can a small-school riser like Cole Payton continue the NDSU pipeline to NFL success, or does Ty Simpson offer the safest projection? With a deep class of eleven passers finding homes, including high-upside projects like Sawyer Robertson and Cade Klubnik in the final round, the margin for error has never been thinner.

Join the Debate: Who are your top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, and which landing spots make the most sense for these prospects? Drop your mock draft in the comments and let’s break down the winners and losers of the weekend!

Out of the eleven quarterbacks we’ve mocked, which Day 3"signal-caller do you think has the best chance to pull a Brock Purdy and lead their team to a deep playoff run by 2028?