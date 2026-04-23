Mel Kiper’s Updated Top 15 Quarterback | NFL Draft Final Rankings

NFL Draft: Mel Kiper QB Rankings

The wait is finally over—the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh kicks off tonight. In a high-stakes April 21 update, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. delivered his definitive Big Board and positional rankings, providing the final blueprint for a quarterback class that could reshape the league. While Indiana’s Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza remains the undisputed No. 1 prospect, Kiper’s expanded Top 15 list proves that front offices are still wrestling with the depth of this year's signal-callers.

Last-Minute Shuffles and New Contenders

The elite tier has officially locked in, but the mid-round hierarchy underwent a late shakeup. Alabama’s Ty Simpson has firmly entrenched himself at No. 2, maintaining his status as a Top 25 overall prospect. However, the battle for the next wave saw a significant swap: Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) has reclaimed the No. 4 spot, pushing Penn State's Drew Allar down to No. 5.

The rest of the Top 10 remains steady, but the pool of viable targets has grown. Kiper’s final board now features 15 quarterbacks, headlined by two major late-cycle additions:

Haynes King (Georgia Tech): Vaulted into the rankings at No. 11 following a surge in momentum.

Joey Aguilar (Tennessee): Debuted at No. 14, providing an option for teams looking for value in the late rounds.

With Cole Payton (NDSU) holding strong at No. 6 over Arkansas’s Taylen Green, the stage is set for a historic night in the Steel City. The hunt for a franchise anchor has officially reached its boiling point.