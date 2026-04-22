Mel Kiper’s Top 13 Running Backs | NFL Draft Final Rankings

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper's Running Back Rankings

With the 2026 NFL Draft set to kick off tomorrow in Pittsburgh (April 23–25), ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has delivered his final Big Board overhaul. This 11th-hour update has sparked a volatile reshuffle among the nation’s premier ball-carriers, resulting in a total transformation of the top five and a brand-new hierarchy heading into Round 1.

Jeremiyah Love Takes Control

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love has officially established himself as the undisputed RB1. As the only running back to secure a spot on Kiper’s prestigious Top 25 Big Board, Love enters draft night as the lone "blue-chip" prospect at the position, underscoring the significant gap between him and the rest of the 2026 class.

The Final Big Board Shakedown

The most dramatic movement occurred in the heart of the top 10, where late-cycle momentum and NFL Scouting Combine analytics have redefined the board:

Mike Washington Jr. Surges: The Arkansas standout is the biggest winner of the final update, vaulting from No. 5 to No. 3 overall . Washington’s rise sees him leapfrog both Emmett Johnson and Kaytron Allen in the final standings.

The New Arrivals: Two new faces have crashed the elite circle. Clemson’s Adam Randall makes a massive debut, moving from unranked all the way to No. 8 , while Texas A&M’s Le’Veon Moss climbs from the bubble (No. 11) to secure the No. 9 spot.

The Drop-Off: To make room for the risers, Seth McGowan and Kaelon Black have officially slid out of the top 10, now sitting at No. 11 and No. 12 , respectively.

The Extended List: Kiper has expanded his final positional rankings, officially adding Virginia’s J’Mari Taylor as RB13 on his board.

Draft Night Watch: Speed and Power

This definitive update merges Kiper’s film grades with 2026 NFL Scouting Combine data, offering a final look at the physical tools defining this group. With the draft starting tomorrow, teams in need of backfield help will be eyeing this refined hierarchy to find the rare combination of home-run speed and short-yardage power that can start on Day 1.