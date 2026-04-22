The 30 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Jaelan Phillips - LB

New Team: Carolina Panthers

Contract: 4 Years, $120 Million

Desperate to reshape their defense, the Panthers have overpaid for one of the top linebackers on the market.

For the first time in his five-year career, Jaelan Phillips started all 17 games last season, splitting time between the Dolphins and Eagles. He had one of the most productive stretches of his career, but it still fell short of $120 million in production. He has never recorded more than 61 tackles in a season, and hasn't eclipsed 7.0 tackles since 2023.

Maybe Carolina can find a way to help Phillips improve his impact. We think it's more likely that this goes down as one of the worst signings in 2026 free agency.