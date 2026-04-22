2026 NFL Draft Top 10 Bold Wide Reciever Rankings | ESPN Scout’s Inc.

10) Day 3 Sleeper: CJ Daniels, Miami

CJ Daniels NFL Draft Profile

Playmaker Score projection: 136 yards/season

136 yards/season Scouts Inc. ranking: N/A

N/A Similar historical prospects: Ty Montgomery II, Jalen Hurd

ESPN NFL Draft Rankings

Position Rank: 36

36 Overall Rank: 260

CJ Daniels is a unique evaluation case, having produced at multiple levels throughout his college career. His peak season included 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, but production dipped against tougher competition. While his ceiling may be limited, Daniels still offers value as a depth option with experience.

“The Playmaker Score system finds that a player's peak season is more predictive than their most recent season.” - Schatz

CJ Daniels's Combine Measurements

Height: 6’2"

6’2" Weight: 202 lbs.

202 lbs. Hand: 9 1/4"

9 1/4" Arm: 31 3/4"

CJ Daniels's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: n/a

n/a 10-Yard Split: n/a

n/a Vertical Jump: n/a

n/a Broad Jump: n/a

n/a 3-Cone Drill: n/a

n/a 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a

n/a Bench Press: n/a

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