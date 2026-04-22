Fox Sports’ Rob Rang 2026 NFL Mock Draft | Combine Results

While most draft analysts obsess over the "Best Player Available" rankings, the reality of the league is much simpler: you can’t win with a sinking ship. In his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Fox Sports’ Rob Rang pivots from raw value to team-building logic, prioritizing the "Perfect Fit" above all else.
Whether a roster is missing a cornerstone defender or a reliable bodyguard for its franchise quarterback, this list aligns every team with the specific athlete designed to cure their primary headache. We’re starting our breakdown with the teams that lack a first-round invitation but are still looking for immediate impact players on Day 2.