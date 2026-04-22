Fox Sports’ Rob Rang 2026 NFL Mock Draft | Combine Results

Who Hit the Jackpot?

We’ve laid out the board and matched the needs, but the NFL Draft is rarely this clean. Some of these "Perfect Fits" are absolute locks to change a franchise's trajectory, while others might feel like a reach if the board doesn't fall just right.

Now it's your turn to play GM. Which of these Fox Sports pairings is a home run for your squad, and which one would have you screaming at the TV? Jump into the comments and let us know who your must-have prospect is for the 2026 season!