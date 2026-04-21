Matt Miller’s Final Mock Draft | Latest Rankings, NFL Combine Results

32) Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Matt Miller's NFL Draft Player Rankings (April 20)

Overall Draft Ranking: 29

29 Position Ranking (EDGE): 6

6 Grade: 86

Keldric Faulk rounds out the first round as a high-upside edge defender with intriguing physical tools. The Auburn standout brings size, power, and athleticism, even if his production has yet to match his potential fully. At just 20 years old, Faulk offers long-term developmental upside for a defense looking to stay dominant.

“Faulk is a high-potential prospect at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with pro-level power and agility.” - Miller

Keldric Faulk's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: n/a

n/a 10-Yard Split: n/a

n/a Vertical Jump: 35"

35" Broad Jump: 9'9"

9'9" 3-Cone Drill: n/a

n/a 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a

n/a Bench Press: n/a

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