Ranking the Best Available 24 NFL Free Agents Right Now

23 Best Available NFL Free Agents

This is our final update before the cards start flying in Pittsburgh. With the 2026 NFL Draft now just two days away (April 23–25), the veteran market is seeing one last flurry of activity as teams secure their "Plan B" options.

The offensive line market, in particular, has stabilized with two major veteran anchors finding homes: former Kansas City Chief Jawaan Taylor joined the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $5 million deal, and Daniel Faalele (formerly our No. 23 ranked free agent) has officially signed to bolster the New York Giants' interior protection.

Even with those big names off the board, the pool of available talent remains deep for franchises looking for a "safety net" before the rookie class arrives. From high-upside specialists to battle-tested starters, these remaining players represent the final opportunity for contenders to patch critical roster holes before pivoting their full attention to the podium.

Here are the 23 best free agents still available as of our final pre-draft refresh on April 21.