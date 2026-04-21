Mel Kiper’s Final Top 10 Quarterback Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Quarterback

The road to the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh (April 23–25) is officially heating up as the scouting season enters its critical final stretch. In his latest Big Board update, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recalibrated his rankings, offering a fresh perspective on the quarterbacks expected to lead the next generation. Indiana’s Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza, continues his reign as the consensus No. 1 prospect, but the activity further down the list reveals a league-wide effort to finalize evaluations.

Climbing the Board: QB Shifting and Tiers

The top-tier talent pool is narrowing as Alabama’s Ty Simpson entrenched himself at the No. 2 spot, climbing to 20th in Kiper’s overall rankings. Currently, Mendoza and Simpson are the lone signal-callers to earn Top 25 status.

Below them, the mid-tier rankings saw some notable movement:

Cole Payton (NDSU): Rose to No. 6, overtaking Arkansas's Taylen Green , who dipped slightly despite a strong Combine performance.

Drew Allar (Penn State): Moved up to No. 4, showing positive momentum.

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU): Slid down to the No. 5 position.

With these adjustments, the competition among NFL teams to secure a future franchise anchor has reached a fever pitch.