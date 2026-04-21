ESPN’s Jordan Reid Reveals Full First-Round Mock Draft Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Monroe Freeling gives Detroit a long-term answer at left tackle while allowing Penei Sewell to remain a dominant force on the right side. He’s not a finished product yet, but the traits are obvious, and this is the type of swing the Lions can afford to take with their roster foundation already in place. If it clicks, they’re looking at a cornerstone protector for years to come.
“Freeling isn't as polished as some of his counterparts in this class, but his upside is through the roof because of his balanced base, length, and continued ascension.” - Jordan Reid