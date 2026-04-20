In-Depth Steelers Round 1 History and GM Omar Khan

2026 Khan and McCarthy

Since 2000, the Steelers have maneuvered their first-round pick up and down the draft board. This week, with Pittsburgh serving as the host city for the annual NFL Draft, there is a slightly different buzz than usual.

First off, Omar Khan, since taking over in 2022 as General Manager, has shown zero tolerance for standing pat when a move is there to be made. I remember being on the South Side for the introduction of Russell Wilson, only to find out hours later Kenny Pickett was on the move.

“Can't say enough about my scouting staff,” said Khan during his opening statements to the media. “They really worked hard and love where we're at. We got 12 picks. Don't know, you know, come Saturday, when I meet with you guys, don't know where, where we'll end up, and then we have 10, maybe 14.”

Twice during 22 minutes inner action with local media, Khan mentioned possibly having 10 to 14 picks. Calculated words to throw us off their scent. They have ten then they traded two picks if they end up with 14 players in this draft they drafted down.

Khan acts fast, and with 12 picks in this upcoming draft, it’s likely we could watch the Steelers attempt to make a big splash on Thursday night and ignite the city into a football frenzy outside of Acrisure Stadium.

“Gives us a lot of flexibility and a lot of opportunities and things and, you know, and we'll see where it goes,” said Khan.

Pittsburgh has built a reputation for traditional values within the tapestry of the organization. When Khan took over for Kevin Colbert (2000-21), the pair had already spent two decades together within the Steelers franchise. In 2001, Khan accepted the job as a football administration coordinator.

Now, with Mike not Tomlin but Mike McCarthy sitting next to Khan for the NFL Draft press conference. McCarthy, entering year one of his duties as head coach, the duo have reunited after spending time together between 2000-01 with the New Orleans Saints.

So, one would think Khan now resides in a position of a little more power than in his previous years, when Tomlin was heavily involved in the evaluation process of the NFL Draft. Tomlin was the face of the franchise and yielded little in the shadows of others in the organization, just a polarizing figure.

Before turning the page to what could unfold Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it’s worth taking a moment to revisit how the Steelers have historically approached the first round. Looking back at those decisions provides helpful context for what we may see when they’re back on the clock as the host franchise.