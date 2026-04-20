Mel Kiper Jr.’s Final NFL Mock Draft 4.0 With Updated First-Round Picks

Mansoor Delane steps into a clear need for the Dolphins as they rebuild their defense. The former Bayou Bengal gives them a corner who can hold up and make plays when it matters. He’s steady, competitive, and brings production that should translate.
"Opponents completed 72% of their pass attempts against Miami last season, by far the worst in the NFL. In fact, it was the worst since Tampa Bay allowed 72.5% in 2018. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are out, and Miami needs a legit CB1." - Mel Kiper Jr.
Mansoor Delane's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 187 lbs.
- Hand: 8 7/8"
- Arm: 30"
Mansoor Delane's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a