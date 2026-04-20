Mel Kiper Jr.’s Final NFL Mock Draft 4.0 With Updated First-Round Picks

32) Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price closes things out as a player who could step into a larger role quickly. He runs with strength, has breakaway ability, and gives Seattle a needed option at the position.

"He’s powerful and fast, averaging 6.0 yards per carry over his career." - Mel Kiper Jr.

Jadarian Price's Combine Measurements

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 203 lbs.

Hand: 9 5/8"

Arm: 30 7/8"

Jadarian Price's Combine Results