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NFL · 3 hours ago

Mel Kiper Jr.’s Final NFL Mock Draft 4.0 With Updated First-Round Picks

John Canady

Host · Writer

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EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
undefined Game Odds
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Apr 20 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

+9.5

+317

O 221.5

CLE

CLE

-9.5

-355

U 221.5

Apr 20 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+4.5

+203

O 218.5

NYK

NYK

-4.5

-223

U 218.5

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