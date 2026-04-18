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NFL · 1 hour ago

Five NFL Draft Sleepers for Day 3

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
undefined Game Odds
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Apr 18 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

+9.5

+300

O 219.5

CLE

CLE

-9.5

-335

U 219.5

Apr 18 3:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+7.5

+233

O 231.5

DEN

DEN

-7.5

-257

U 231.5

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