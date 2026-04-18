Five NFL Draft Sleepers for Day 3

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. (5) Georgia Bulldogs
As Thursday and Friday come to a close, one player likely to remain on the board deep into Day 3 of the NFL Draft is Georgia’s Cash Jones.
A former walk-on for the Bulldogs in 2021, Jones arrived after compiling more than 3,100 all-purpose yards in high school. He carved out a role through toughness and versatility, becoming a core special teams contributor while steadily earning trust within one of college football’s premier programs.
Jones is viewed by some NFL teams as more than just a special teams ace. His skill set projects as a potential slot receiver at the next level, where his quickness and feel for space can be utilized in multiple ways. Playing and developing at a powerhouse like Georgia only strengthens his profile, offering evaluators confidence in his ability to handle the jump.
Following his Pro Day, Jones met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots. Measuring in at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he turned heads with a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, along with a 33-inch vertical and a 10-foot-4 broad jump.
But it was his on-field drills that truly highlighted his value. Smooth, controlled, and instinctive, Jones showed he can do more than test well he can play fast. For a player who has consistently had to earn everything, his trajectory suggests he may once again outperform where he’s selected.
In a draft where roles matter just as much as raw talent, Cash Jones feels like the type of prospect who finds a way to stick and eventually contribute in ways that go beyond the stat sheet.