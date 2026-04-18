Five NFL Draft Sleepers for Day 3

MAX Tomczak YSU, Frank Hyatt, College2Pro.com

Another intriguing prospect with NFL pedigree is Max Tomczak out of Youngstown State. His uncle, Mike Tomczak, was also a Penguins alum who went undrafted in 1985 but went on to carve out a 15-year career in the National Football League.

There’s a strong possibility the younger Tomczak may not hear his name called among the 257 selections across seven rounds. If that’s the case, he’s the type of player who will quickly become a priority undrafted free agent once the draft concludes in Pittsburgh.

With seven NFL teams in attendance at Youngstown State’s Pro Day, Tomczak made sure to capitalize on the opportunity. His 6.70 three-cone drill would have ranked among the best times recorded at the NFL Combine, showcasing elite short-area quickness and change-of-direction ability.

Those numbers translate directly to the tape. His 4.4 speed, combined with his burst and fluid movement in tight spaces, gives evaluators a clear picture of a player whose athletic traits align with what’s required to compete at the next level. He plays with urgency, sharp instincts, and a willingness to do the little things that often separate roster players from camp bodies.

Much like his uncle, Tomczak’s path may not be defined by draft position, but by what he does after the opportunity arrives. And if his Pro Day performance is any indication, he’ll be ready when that moment comes.