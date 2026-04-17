Rams unveil refined brand, uniform refresh ahead of 2026 season

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a refreshed brand identity and updated uniforms Thursday, signaling the next evolution of the franchise’s look as it prepares for the 2026 season and its second decade back in Southern California.

The redesign builds on the team’s 2020 rebrand, focusing on refinement rather than reinvention. Team officials emphasized a cleaner, more modern aesthetic while maintaining the core elements that have defined the Rams’ identity since their return to Los Angeles.

“At the forefront of the update is a sharper, more streamlined visual system,” said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, the Rams’ chief marketing officer. “This is about elevating what already defines us while carrying our history forward.”

Among the most noticeable changes is a simplified version of the team’s “LA” monogram logo, which removes gradient coloring in favor of a solid finish following feedback from fans and partners. The Ram head logo has also been updated with a bolder, more aggressive look, while the signature horn design now features a sharper, more defined point.

The uniforms themselves reflect a similar philosophy. The Rams have eliminated gradient numbers, pant striping and the chest tag, creating a cleaner overall appearance. The addition of white primary pants alongside the existing royal and “Sol” (yellow) options provides more flexibility in uniform combinations on game days.

The team will debut the updated royal and white uniforms immediately, with two additional uniform designs set to be revealed later this summer.

While much of the system has been refined, one of the franchise’s most iconic elements remains intact: the helmet. The Rams’ horned helmet design will stay unchanged, though it will now include updated 3D bumper logos.

Other design details include the expansion of the modern horn sleeve across both primary jerseys and a redesigned neck tag featuring the “Sol” monogram over royal backing, symbolizing the team’s connection to Los Angeles.

The timing of the refresh comes as SoFi Stadium and the city of Los Angeles prepare to host a series of major global sporting events in the coming years. Team officials said the update is intended to align the Rams’ visual identity with the heightened international spotlight.

Beyond the field, the Rams plan to roll out the new branding across the city through a series of community activations. These include artist-driven murals, a temporary 3D horn installation near Venice Skate Park, youth-focused projects in South Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, and a brand takeover at Marathon Burger in West Hollywood.

The refreshed uniforms are already available online and at select retail locations, including pop-up shops at Hollywood Park and inside SoFi Stadium.

With the changes, the Rams are aiming to balance tradition and innovation — refining a look that has quickly become synonymous with the franchise’s modern era while positioning it for the future.