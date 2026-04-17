Mike Band’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft | Team Needs, Combine Results

Mike Band 2026 NFL Draft

Reliable mock drafts are built on tangible evidence rather than guesswork. NFL analyst Mike Band has released a premier 2026 forecast founded on four essential factors: active free agency moves, specific defensive and offensive scheme requirements, historical front-office behavior, and confirmed market trends.

Driven by NFL IQ

This projection is supported by NFL IQ, the league's advanced analytics platform designed to provide fans with "front-office logic." By evaluating roster gaps, draft assets, and Next Gen Stats Draft Scores, Band delivers a realistic preview of the first round's actual progression.

From the Raiders' anticipated selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 to the Commanders' addition of dynamic playmaker Jeremiyah Love, this report serves as the data-heavy roadmap for the 2026 NFL Draft.