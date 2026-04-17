Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 60 NFL Free Agents for 2026

19. Nakobe Dean, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Nakobe Dean Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Age: 25
- Experience: 4 Years
- Previous AAV: $1,301,160
- Market Value (Spotrac): $7,899,931
When healthy, Nakobe Dean is an explosive and highly instinctive linebacker, but his career has been plagued by injuries, including 21 missed games over the past three seasons. Despite the medical red flags, Dean's elite run-stopping and pass-rushing grades make him a high-reward target.
Predicted Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills
Rationale: Buffalo is transitioning to a 3-4 base defense under new coordinator Jim Leonhard and need a dynamic interior blitzer. The Bills can leverage Dean's injury history to sign him to an affordable, incentive-laden deal while filling a massive void left by expiring veteran contracts.
UPDATE
Dean has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Contract Value: 3 years, $36,030,000 million ($12 million AAV)
- Total Guaranteed: $23,000,000 | At Signing: $20,000,000