Steelers Mike McCarthy on OTAs and QBs

Steelers OTA: Drew Allar

THE REP BALANCING ACT

Five Quick Hits

Development requires live repetitions.

Veteran quarterbacks still need work.

Young quarterbacks need meaningful opportunities.

McCarthy is actively creating situations for growth.

Finding reps remains the biggest challenge.

For all the benefits that come with having four quarterbacks, McCarthy admits there is one unavoidable challenge.

Finding enough reps.

"The challenge is, frankly, is trying to find reps for these guys,” McCarthy said.

Every practice contains only so many opportunities. Every drill has limited snaps. Every quarterback needs work.

McCarthy provided a perfect example from practice.

"Like for instance, today we have three two-minute drills in this seven-on-seven, where we let Mason and the two young guys take it, so just trying to balance that out."

That balancing act may ultimately become one of the most important developmental stories of the 2026 season.

Rodgers remains the veteran leader and expected starter. Rudolph needs work to stay sharp. Howard and Allar require meaningful repetitions to continue their growth.

The coaching staff's task is ensuring everyone benefits.

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, that's a challenge McCarthy seems to welcome.

"But I'm really enjoying that. Four quarterbacks," McCarthy reminded the media.

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For now, the Steelers have assembled something a rare quarterback room that combines elite experience, proven professionalism, developmental upside, and long-term potential.

If Howard and Allar eventually emerge as future answers for the franchise, their education began here, inside a quarterback room loaded with knowledge and guided by one of football's most accomplished quarterback teachers.