Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 27 NFL Free Agents Right Now

Mekhi Becton logged significant snaps across a highly stable campaign last year, starting 14 games. He has proven that his historical durability issues are fading as he locks in a more reliable physical baseline, after startingat least 14 games for the thrid straight season.

He still possesses rare, elite size and foundational power in the run game, making him an incredibly enticing high-upside lottery ticket for teams evaluating their line depth at this stage of the summer.