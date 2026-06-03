Mike McDaniel's plan to unlock Justin Herbert is already taking shape

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — When Mike McDaniel was hired by Jim Harbaugh as the Chargers' offensive coordinator, one of the first thoughts many had was how beneficial the move would be for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Within the first few minutes of McDaniel's introductory press conference, he mentioned that he had “got a quarterback who I’ve always admired.”

This hire was about Herbert and helping him get over a hump that has seen him go 0-3 in the NFL playoffs.

At the end of his 20-minute press conference following the Chargers' 16-3 playoff loss to New England, Herbert brought up McDaniel almost immediately.

"I think you're always doing your best to win those games," Herbert said. "I think that's just something Mike and I talked about being your best in those elimination games. It's a good motivating tool, definitely something you can look back on and push yourself throughout the offseason.”

McDaniel is the fifth offensive coordinator Herbert has had entering his seventh NFL season, but he is also the most unique.

He brings experience Herbert has yet to see because McDaniel is the first offensive coordinator from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree that he has worked with. While Shane Day, the Chargers' quarterbacks coach, comes from the same tree, this is the first time Herbert has had a play-caller from the system.

"I could tell we were going to get along really quickly really well," Herbert said.

McDaniel made an immediate impression when he put together roughly 100 clips of what he wanted the offense to look like and included Chargers footage to show where improvements could be made.

Herbert was taken aback by the presentation.

"I just think how well put together it was, it made sense," Herbert said. "It was really cool and an offense I haven't really seen before. I was really excited to play for him and really excited once I saw that to really understand the offense and get into it. It's exciting to watch and really made me want to get back into football."

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels instructing during Chargers organized team activities on May 8th, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels instructing during Chargers organized team activities on May 8th, 2026 in El Segundo, CA.

McDaniel told the media during a recent press conference that he had watched every single one of Herbert's NFL throws and taken notes on them.

That was on top of the 100 clips he compiled. It was such an extensive deep dive that even Herbert struggled to remember some of the throws.

"He'd bring up throws I didn't quite remember or I remembered differently," Herbert said. "It means a lot if we're going to work together. He bought in and I want to buy in just as much as he did."

On Tuesday, Herbert did not throw a single pass. Instead, he focused on footwork, something McDaniel previously said would be a point of emphasis.

"It was an opportunity to rest today and work on my footwork. Something that we talked about yesterday and probably maybe once a week, something just to do," Herbert said.

He worked with a green medicine ball filled with water, simulating snaps and throwing motions while McDaniel closely monitored his footwork. After each rep, McDaniel would walk over and discuss the sequence with him.

It is rare for Herbert not to throw during practice, but even he admitted that after seven years in the NFL, he has learned to trust the process.

"I think it's just being smart about my arm,” Herbert said. “Understanding that it's June and there's a lot of time to train and to work. Mike (McDaniel) thought it was helpful for my footwork to be able to pick up my footwork and not have to worry about throwing the ball right now."

Through the first two OTA practices, one thing has stood out: the ball is coming out quickly, whether it was Herbert last week or Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Herbert connected with fourth-year receiver Quentin Johnston and rookie Tre Harris on quick-hitting routes that consistently put them a step ahead of defenders.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) responding to the press before Chargers organized team activities at the Bolt on Tuesday, June 2nd in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) responding to the press before Chargers organized team activities at the Bolt on Tuesday, June 2nd in El Segundo, CA.

Obviously, it is only June and the players are in shorts and T-shirts, but there is already evidence of what the Chargers want the offense to look like in 2026.

"I think getting the ball out quick and the emphasis of getting the ball out before the receivers are even looking for it, that's the new part," Herbert said. "In year's past where you rely on your arm strength to put the ball exactly where you need to instead of trusting and throwing it to a spot and letting them go and get it, I think that part is different."

The ball was coming out so quickly that McDaniel felt the need to warn his offensive playmakers.

"The first day, Mike might have given them a heads up that if they didn't turn their heads around fast enough, the ball was going to hit them in the face," Herbert said. "It was on us as a quarterback to push the limits and see how quickly we can get the ball out.”

In addition to the revolving door at offensive coordinator, Herbert has also dealt with instability at center. The most consistent option over the last two seasons was Bradley Bozeman, but there were times when the position became a liability.

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz addressed the issue by signing Tyler Biadasz, who was surprisingly released by the Washington Commanders before free agency.

"It's just getting snaps with him. I think we did a pretty good job with that the first couple of weeks, especially before we even showed up for OTAs," Herbert said. "Just getting that timing down, he's just a pro.”

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Kimani Vidal (28) during Chargers organized team activities at the Bolt on Tuesday, June 2nd in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Kimani Vidal (28) during Chargers organized team activities at the Bolt on Tuesday, June 2nd in El Segundo, CA.

It has often seemed that Herbert develops chemistry quickly with offensive teammates, whether they are tight ends, wide receivers, or linemen.

The same has been true with Biadasz.

"I could tell immediately as soon as he snapped the first ball that there was not going to be any issues," Herbert said. "We got along really quickly. Very smart, has a really good feel for that offensive line room and he's going to be a great leader for that room."

One thing that stood out was that not even two minutes into his introductory press conference, McDaniel said what many around the league believe.

“I think he hasn't neared the ceiling to what he's capable of,” McDaniel said.

His system and offensive philosophy could be what unlocks Herbert not only during the regular season but also in the playoffs. Herbert has long lacked an offensive-minded coach who could simplify things and help him secure his first postseason victory.

A lot will happen before the season begins, but the vision McDaniel has laid out is one that Herbert appears fully committed to. That is exactly what the Chargers need if they hope to finally build the type of offense Herbert has yet to experience during his first six NFL seasons.

"I think he's just got a great feel for the game and I think he understands how defenses are ever changing and it's his goal to be able to take away the pass rush," Herbert said. "If you're getting the ball out quickly, there's really nothing they can do about it."