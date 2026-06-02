Yahoo! Sports Ranks the 5 Most Likely NFL Teams to Backslide in 2026

New England Patriots NFL Futures Odds
- Super Bowl LXI Winner +17700
- AFC Winner +800
- AFC East Winner +130
Reason for Regression: Strength of schedule
The Patriots were one of the NFL’s biggest surprises a season ago, but nearly everything broke their way during that 14-win campaign. Between elite injury luck, a soft schedule, and a knack for surviving close games, New England consistently found itself on the right side of razor-thin margins. That doesn’t take away from what Drake Maye accomplished, but history says repeating those conditions is incredibly difficult.
“The Patriots were the luckiest team in the NFL last season when it came to adjusted games lost due to injury. That was a massive advantage and very hard to repeat.” — Frank Schwab