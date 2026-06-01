Rams land Myles Garrett in blockbuster trade with Browns

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have made the biggest move of the NFL offseason, acquiring star pass rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade that instantly reshapes the NFC landscape.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN and NFL Network, the Browns are finalizing a deal that will send Garrett, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, to Los Angeles in exchange for Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and additional draft compensation.

For a franchise that has built its recent success on aggressive roster moves, the acquisition of Garrett is the latest example of the Rams' willingness to sacrifice future assets in pursuit of championships.

It is a familiar strategy.

Five years ago, the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford and ultimately won Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium. Now, with Super Bowl LXI scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in February 2027, Los Angeles has once again pushed its chips to the center of the table.

Garrett arrives in Los Angeles as arguably the most dominant defensive player in football. Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has amassed 125.5 sacks, the most in the NFL during that span, while also leading the league in pressures and tackles for loss.

The 30-year-old is coming off a historic season in which he set the NFL's single-season sack record and further cemented his reputation as one of the game's most disruptive defenders.

For Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, the pursuit of Garrett was relentless.

Despite Cleveland's public insistence that Garrett was unavailable, the Rams continued to press for a deal. Reports indicate Los Angeles was the only team that persistently pursued Garrett after the Browns restructured his contract earlier this offseason, a move that made a potential trade more feasible.

The Browns reportedly made it clear that any deal would require Verse, the Rams' 2024 first-round selection and one of the league's emerging young pass rushers. Los Angeles initially resisted including the 25-year-old defender but eventually agreed to the framework after negotiations intensified following the NFL Draft.

While Garrett's arrival gives the Rams one of the NFL's most feared defensive fronts, it comes at a significant cost.

Verse recorded 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss over his first two seasons and was viewed as a cornerstone of the Rams' young defense. His departure leaves a void, but Los Angeles clearly believes Garrett's elite production outweighs the long-term risk.

The trade also helps resolve a looming financial challenge for the Rams. Garrett is under contract through the 2030 season after signing a four-year, $160 million extension last year. Los Angeles was facing difficult decisions regarding future extensions for Verse, Byron Young and Kobie Turner. By acquiring Garrett, the Rams secure a proven superstar rather than betting on multiple developing players.

For Cleveland, the deal represents a dramatic shift in direction. The Browns receive a younger pass rusher in Verse, substantial draft capital and significant salary relief. Reports indicate Cleveland believes the trade could save approximately $30 million while giving the organization additional flexibility in future drafts.

The move also ends Garrett's nine-year tenure in Cleveland, where he became the face of the franchise and one of the most decorated defensive players in team history.

For the Rams, however, the focus is squarely on winning now.

After reaching the NFC Championship Game last season before falling to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles entered the offseason determined to close the gap between contender and champion. The Rams had already strengthened their secondary by acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson.

Adding Garrett may be the move that pushes them over the top.

With Matthew Stafford returning, Davante Adams entering his second season in Los Angeles and Garrett now anchoring the defense, the Rams have assembled one of the most talented rosters in football.

And with another Super Bowl set to be played in their home stadium, the message from the Rams is unmistakable:

They're all-in again.