ESPN Reveals 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 3 QBs Taken in the Top 5

32) Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

Matayo Uiagalelei NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’55”

6’55” Weight: 272 lbs

272 lbs Position: EDGE

EDGE School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Senior

Matayo Uiagalelei's return to Oregon could significantly boost his draft stock. The powerful edge rusher flashes intriguing versatility with the ability to win using length, strength, and an expanding pass-rush arsenal. Los Angeles targeting another young edge defender would be logical with future roster questions looming.

“He has shown flashes and can win with his length, diverse set of moves, and power profile.” - Jordan Reid