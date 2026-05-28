Chargers didn’t just pay Derwin James the player — they rewarded the man

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — Right before the first practice of OTAs, the Chargers decided to lock in their franchise safety, Derwin James, with a three-year contract extension.

It is rare for a player to become the highest-paid player at his position twice with the same team, especially when that player is not a quarterback. James accomplished exactly that with his new extension.

"It meant the world to me," James said. "Since Day 1, the organization believed in me, drafted me in 2018 and then making me the highest paid safety for the second time."

On Tuesday, James was doing recovery work at home in an Epsom salt bath when he received a call from his agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First. For a second, James was puzzled about why his agent was calling.

Mulugheta informed James that the extension was finalized and that he would remain a Charger for years to come, news that made him extremely happy.

“I was very excited, so he surprised me yesterday,” James said. “It was very exciting to hear the news. Shout out to him, man, he's best in the game, man. Nothing but respect for him.”

Since being drafted by the Chargers, James has had two goals: winning a Super Bowl and spending his entire career with the organization.

Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers talks to members of the media after organized team activities workout at The Bolt on May 27, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers talks to members of the media after organized team activities workout at The Bolt on May 27, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

On Wednesday afternoon, James reflected on growing up playing football for free in the backyard and said that same passion and intensity still fuels him every day.

“When I play football, when I wake up in the morning, that's all I think about,” James said. “So yeah, man, it definitely feels different, man.”

During the first day of OTA practice, there was no sign of James taking it easy after signing the extension. The secondary was running drills with defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, and James was first in line.

When it came time to hit the sled, James flew through the drill before quickly turning around to cheer on teammates or stop younger players to give advice on how to approach the drill differently.

The amount of “well deserved” and “no one better” comments from former teammates and current players under the Chargers’ Instagram post announcing the extension was not surprising.

The respect for Derwin James the player is obviously through the roof, but the love for Derwin James the person is what made so many people around the building happy to see him receive the extension.

“It’s a dope thing to see a guy like not just the football player, but just the man that he is off the field,” Mack said. “One of the greatest teammates I've ever played with, just from a standpoint of the man.”

Mack is a player who has flirted with retirement in the past, and James has consistently tried to convince him to keep playing. The two are entering their fifth season together, and for Mack to call James his “greatest teammate,” it carries significant weight.

The veteran edge rusher is not known for casually throwing around praise. If he says something, he means it.

“You want to keep a guy like Derwin in any building,” Mack said. “I’m sure any team around the NFL would want to keep him for a lifetime.”

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (3) participating in drills during Chargers organized team activities on May 11th, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (3) participating in drills during Chargers organized team activities on May 11th, 2026 in El Segundo, CA.

One player who instantly felt James’ support after being drafted in the third round in 2023 was linebacker Daiyan Henley.

The two share Mulugheta as an agent, but they have also developed a clear big brother-little brother relationship. On Wednesday, Henley spoke from the heart about his teammate.

“I’m just proud of him, because I mean, ever since I've been in this building, he took me right in his wing and became my big bro,” Henley said. “He’s everything that I aspire to be as a player, and not only that, but like as a man amongst people. He treats everyone the same, and so just truly appreciate him.”

Before his second season, Henley hosted a youth camp and said the first player he asked to attend was James. Numerous players have talked about how willing James is to offer advice or show up to support their events.

“I want to make sure that I have that same effort, that same mentality, and it can be seen, and someone else can talk about me in the same light one day,” Henley said.

The veteran safety has spoken in the past about how short an NFL career can be and how important it is to make the most of every moment.

Now that the extension is complete, James has his sights set on playing at SoFi Stadium at least 13 times this season: twice in the preseason, eight regular-season home games, once as the away team against the Rams, and once in the Super Bowl.

“I want to win the Super Bowl so bad, man,” James said.

That is the one major accomplishment still missing from his career.

The Chargers have been “close” in the past, but the closest James came to a Super Bowl appearance was during his rookie season in 2018, when the team was routed by the New England Patriots in what became Tom Brady’s final Super Bowl run with New England.

Los Angeles Chargers safety, Derwin James Jr (3) celebrates a teammate’s tackle during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers safety, Derwin James Jr (3) celebrates a teammate's tackle during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

Since then, it has been playoff disappointment after playoff disappointment, but this year feels different for the Chargers. The players appear tired of talking about potential and seem ready to prove it on the field.

The Chargers are entering Year 3 under Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, and the roster is beginning to fully reflect their vision, with only 11 players remaining from the Tom Telesco era.

The defense has consistently been one of the team’s strengths under Harbaugh, and the biggest missing piece has been the offense. The addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could make a major difference.

“Being the last team playing, especially in Sofi, bro, this year, so man, I definitely want to be through that,” James said.

The contract extension was well deserved for James, who has been the heart and soul of the Chargers organization since Philip Rivers left in 2020.

“Best player meets combination of best human being,” Harbaugh said. “You can't say that anybody more than Derwin fits that, and I've worked with a lot of people, just incredible.”

James is the Chargers’ go-to player for meet-and-greets, autograph signings, and community events. Rarely, if ever, does he say no because he understands the importance of every aspect of the game and the organization. He also hosts a Thanksgiving event where he hands out turkeys and provides meals for numerous families.

Derwin James the player deserved this extension, but more than anything, this moment was about Derwin James the person and everything he has meant to the Chargers organization since 2018.

“That's what you dream of,” James said.