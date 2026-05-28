Cleveland Browns 2014 Coaching Factory

2014 Cleveland Browns: Head Coach Mike Pettine

fascinating football story I heard all day didn’t come inside the walls of the Ironically, the mostI heard all day didn’t come inside the walls of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

It came over coffee roughly a half mile down the road after speaking with the Steelers’ new collection of assistant coaches.

The 2014 Cleveland Browns didn’t become a football dynasty. They became something stranger. A coaching incubator. At first glance, that 7-9 Browns team looked forgettable. The season collapsed after a promising start. The quarterback situation spiraled. Front-office dysfunction hovered over the franchise like a permanent storm cloud. By the end, Mike Pettine’s tenure already felt unstable. He would be fired after a 3-14 campaign the following season.

Yet hidden beneath the wreckage was one of the most absurd collections of coaching talent the modern NFL has ever accidentally assembled.

Mike Pettine: The Connector