Cleveland Browns 2014 Coaching Factory

It came over coffee roughly a half mile down the road after speaking with the Steelers’ new collection of assistant coaches.
The 2014 Cleveland Browns didn’t become a football dynasty.
They became something stranger.
A coaching incubator.
At first glance, that 7-9 Browns team looked forgettable. The season collapsed after a promising start. The quarterback situation spiraled. Front-office dysfunction hovered over the franchise like a permanent storm cloud.
By the end, Mike Pettine’s tenure already felt unstable. He would be fired after a 3-14 campaign the following season.
Yet hidden beneath the wreckage was one of the most absurd collections of coaching talent the modern NFL has ever accidentally assembled.
Mike Pettine: The Connector
At the center of it all was Mike Pettine, a defensive-minded coach who came from the Rex Ryan school of organized chaos. Pettine’s Browns didn’t survive long-term, but his ability to assemble coaching talent now looks remarkable in hindsight.
He didn’t just hire assistants.
He accidentally built a future NFL pipeline of head coaches.
Head Coaching Experience
- 2014-15
- Wins 10
- Losses 22