Steelers “Weaponizing” Jalen Ramsey

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t preparing to use Jalen Ramsey as a cornerback.

They’re preparing to unleash him as a defensive weapon.

“Weaponizing,” was the word used by Assistant head coach/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. when discussing the eight-time Pro Bowler and three time All-Pro.

That distinction matters because what Pittsburgh is building defensively under Patrick Graham and Whitt Jr. isn’t rooted in traditional positional football. The Steelers aren’t talking strictly about left corner, right corner, nickel or safety anymore. The language has changed. The vision has changed.

And the blueprint sounds eerily familiar to one of the most devastating defensive chess pieces the NFL has ever seen.

“The skill sets that we have, guys from both outside at corner and at the safety position, they can play the star position, they can play the money position,” Whitt explained. “So, it gives PG (Patrick Graham) Jason (Simmons) and myself opportunity to put the people in the best spots to give us a chance to win that individual game that we’re facing that week.”

Already an enforcer Steelers look to improve Ramsey’s game

That sentence quietly revealed the future of Pittsburgh’s defense.

The “star” and “money” roles aren’t static positions. They are matchup positions. Weekly game-plan positions. They exist to attack offensive tendencies and create confusion before the snap. One week the role may demand a slot defender capable of carrying vertical speed. The next week it may require a physical force capable of disrupting tight ends and fitting the run.

Most defenses don’t have players capable of surviving in all those environments.

Ramsey can.

And Whitt has seen this exact type of defender before.

“You know, his skill set lends himself to doing that,” Whitt said. “The way we used Charles Woodson in Green Bay, he played the star, he played corner, he played safety, played the money, he did those things all in some. Charles could do it all in one game. He’s one of the rare guys that could do it. Jalen has a similar skill set, similar size, similar speed.”

That isn’t casual praise.

Woodson became a Hall of Fame problem because offenses never truly knew where he was coming from. Corner. Slot. Safety. Blitzer. Robber defender. Eraser. He wasn’t trapped by positional labels, and that freedom allowed Green Bay to disguise intentions without substituting personnel.

That appears to be exactly what Pittsburgh wants to recreate with Ramsey.

Not vintage Ramsey.

Evolved Ramsey.

Ramsey could enjoy renaissance in his play in 2026

The Steelers understand something many defenses eventually learn with elite veteran defensive backs: intelligence ages better than speed. Ramsey’s greatest value now may not be his ability to simply lock down one receiver for 70 snaps. It’s his ability to diagnose concepts before they fully develop and reposition himself accordingly.

And suddenly Graham can build a defense where pressure and coverage are tied together through disguise rather than predictability.

Whitt’s final comments may have been the clearest window into Pittsburgh’s thinking.

“Jalen, he’s quick enough to match some of the smaller bodies, and he’s big enough to defend some of the larger bodies,” Whitt said. “He’s a guy that, like I said, we talk about weaponizing certain players, him, T.J. (Watt), Payton (Wilson), you know, just guys that we want to weaponize.”

Weaponize.

Not manage.

Not preserve.

Weaponize.

That’s the new wave quietly forming inside the Steelers defense. Ramsey won’t simply line up and react. Pittsburgh appears ready to turn him into a roaming matchup destroyer capable of shifting the structure of the defense snap to snap.

And if the Steelers pull it off, Ramsey may not just resemble the Woodson blueprint.

He could become Pittsburgh’s modern version of it.

Woodson and Ramsey Accolades