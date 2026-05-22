Mel Kiper’s Top 30 Players Landing Spots, Direct Hits & Misses

16. Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
Rueben Bain Jr. Pre-Draft Rankings
- Mel's Final Big Board: 16
- Position Ranking: 3
Rueben Bain Jr.'s NFL Draft
- Selection: No. 15 Overall
- Team: Buccaneers
Rueben Bain Jr. had a disruptive 2025 season, totaling 64 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 68 pressures, eight run stops, one forced fumble, and an interception over 16 games. Powerful and technically sound, Bain regularly beats top offensive tackles with his rip move and shows excellent speed, bend, and angles off the edge.
Kiper highlights Bain’s relentless effort, saying, “It's actually Bain's hustle that really stands out… he never takes a play off and fires at the ball on every play,” making him a versatile threat both against the pass and the run.
Rueben Bain Jr.'s Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 263 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/8"
- Arm: 30 7/8"
Rueben Bain Jr.'s Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a
Rueben Bain Jr. 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 54
- Passes Defended: 1
- Sacks: 9.5
- Forced Fumbles: 1
- Interceptions: 1