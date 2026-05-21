CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

Dylan Stewart NFL Draft Profile
- Position: EDGE
- School: South Carolina
- Class: Junior
Dylan Stewart, pairing with Maxx Crosby, would give the Raiders one of the league’s most feared pass-rushing combinations. Even if the pairing only lasts a short time, Las Vegas could view Stewart as the next foundational defensive star for a franchise entering a new chapter.
“As the Raiders embrace a new era, and having already attempted to move on from Crosby once, it would not be a surprise if they explored their options.” — Josh Edwards