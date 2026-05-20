Rating Mel Kiper Jr.’s Final NFL Mock Draft | All the Direct Hits & Big Misses

11) Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, LSU

"Opponents completed 72% of their pass attempts against Miami last season, by far the worst in the NFL. In fact, it was the worst since Tampa Bay allowed 72.5% in 2018. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are out, and Miami needs a legit CB1." - Mel Kiper Jr.

Mansoor Delane's NFL Draft

Selection: No. 6 Overall

No. 6 Overall Team: Chiefs

Chiefs Dallas Pick: Caleb Downs

Mansoor Delane Pre-Draft Rankings

Mel's Final Big Board: 14

14 Position Ranking: 1

Mansoor Delane's Combine Results