Rating Mel Kiper Jr.’s Final NFL Mock Draft | All the Direct Hits & Big Misses

"Opponents completed 72% of their pass attempts against Miami last season, by far the worst in the NFL. In fact, it was the worst since Tampa Bay allowed 72.5% in 2018. Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas are out, and Miami needs a legit CB1." - Mel Kiper Jr.
Mansoor Delane's NFL Draft
- Selection: No. 6 Overall
- Team: Chiefs
- Dallas Pick: Caleb Downs
Mansoor Delane Pre-Draft Rankings
- Mel's Final Big Board: 14
- Position Ranking: 1
Mansoor Delane's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a