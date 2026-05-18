Steelers High Salaries & Aging Core

Pittsburgh's Aging: 1) T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt and the Price of Loyalty

Entering 10th year in the league: T.J. Watt Key Numbers at age 32

Five of his nine seasons he hasn’t played entire schedule

2025 was lowest sack total (7) since rookie season in 2017

2025 his tackles for loss tied for second with 10, matching his rookie total

Nick Herbig will gain snaps at the expense of both Watt and Alex Highsmith

will gain snaps at the expense of both Watt and James Harrison last double-digit sack total (10.5) came when he was 32, he played until he was 39

last double-digit sack total (10.5) came when he was 32, he played until he was 39 27 years old, Micah Parsons (2025): 4 years, $188 million (47M APY)

(2025): 4 years, $188 million (47M APY) 32 years old, T.J. Watt (2025): 3 years, $123 million ($41M APY)

There are franchise cornerstones, and then there are players who become part of the foundation. T.J. Watt is the latter.

When Pittsburgh Steelers and Omar Khan agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension with Watt, they were doing more than rewarding one of the most decorated defenders in franchise history. They were doubling down on a player who turns 32 this season and carries one of the heaviest financial commitments in football.

Watt’s deal included a $40 million signing bonus and at signing. His average annual salary of $41 million once made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. In 2026 alone, his cap hit balloons to $42 million, by far the largest on Pittsburgh’s roster.

Paying for What He Has Been

Watt is already an NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, multiple-time All-Pro, and future Hall of Fame candidate. He has defined the Steelers defense for nearly a decade.

When healthy, he still changes games with one snap.

Offensive coordinators slide protections his way. Tight ends chip him. Running backs are assigned to help. Yet he continues to wreck game plans with his rare timing, hand violence and ability to flatten to the quarterback.

Those traits are why players like Watt get paid.

Paying for What He Can Still Be

This is where Omar Khan walks the tightrope.

General managers must reward iconic players while also protecting the future. Khan understands the emotional and symbolic value of keeping homegrown stars in Pittsburgh. He also understands that every massive contract limits financial flexibility elsewhere.

Watt’s $42 million cap hit represents both a commitment and a gamble.

The commitment says the Steelers believe he can still perform like one of the NFL’s premier defenders.

The gamble is that age does not arrive before the contract runs its course.

The Rooney Factor

Team president Art Rooney II has long favored continuity and loyalty. The Steelers are one of the few franchises that consistently allow legendary players to finish their careers in Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, I'm not sure why you waste a year of your life not trying to contend,” Rooney the second told local media after Mike Tomlin left Pittsburgh. “Obviously, your roster is what it is every year. It changes every year, so you deal with what you have every year and try to put yourself in a position to compete every year. Sometimes you have the horses, sometimes you don't. But I think you try every year.”

He clear he is against the rebuild mindset and may fall into play how Khan navigates the maneuvers to acquire proven veteran talent but at the cost of age.

That philosophy creates stability, but it can also delay the difficult transition from proven veterans to younger, less expensive talent.