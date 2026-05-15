Rams to open 2026 season in Australia, play seven primetime games

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2026 season on the other side of the world and spend much of the fall under the national spotlight.

The NFL unveiled the Rams’ 2026 schedule on Thursday, a slate highlighted by the league’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia, seven primetime appearances and a series of marquee matchups against playoff contenders at SoFi Stadium.

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The Rams will begin the regular season Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a game streamed on Netflix. The international opener marks the Rams’ second consecutive season playing abroad and their sixth international regular-season appearance since 2012.

After returning from Australia, the Rams will host the New York Giants in their home opener on ESPN’s Monday Night Football before traveling to face the Denver Broncos on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

The schedule gives the Rams four primetime games over the first five weeks of the season and seven overall, including nationally televised matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams’ Week 12 game against the Packers will make NFL history as the league’s first Thanksgiving Eve game, airing Wednesday night on Netflix at SoFi Stadium. One week later, the Rams will host the Chiefs on Amazon Prime Video in a rematch that revives memories of the teams’ memorable 54-51 Monday Night Football shootout in 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The schedule also features several high-profile reunions and firsts. Rams coach Sean McVay will face former assistant Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 before squaring off against Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. The matchup against the Chargers will be the Rams’ first time hosting their SoFi Stadium co-tenants in a regular-season game.

The Rams will also travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for the first time and return to Philadelphia for another showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles after the teams have met in each of the past two seasons, including the playoffs.

Los Angeles closes the regular season with what could become one of the NFL’s marquee late-season matchups: a Week 18 home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, a rematch of the 2025 NFC Championship Game.

The Rams will appear on six different television and streaming partners during the season — Amazon, CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and Netflix — underscoring the franchise’s national profile as SoFi Stadium prepares to host Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.

To unveil the schedule, the Rams leaned into early-2000s nostalgia with a “Napoleon Dynamite”-inspired release video featuring handcrafted props, yearbook-style visuals and references to opponents throughout the 2026 season.