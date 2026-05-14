CBS LA, Rams reunite in multi-year partnership to bring exclusive preseason games and original programming to Southern California

LOS ANGELES — CBS LA and the Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday a new multi-year television partnership that will make the station the official hometown television partner of the franchise and the exclusive local home for Rams preseason games.

The agreement reunites the Rams with CBS LA nearly a decade after the station partnered with the team during its return to Los Angeles in 2016. In addition to carrying preseason broadcasts, the deal includes expanded year-round programming centered around the team, including a weekly coaches show featuring Rams head coach Sean McVay and original Rams content distributed exclusively across CBS LA platforms.

“With nearly 90 hours of news and sports programming every week, CBS LA is uniquely positioned to deliver more Rams coverage than any other media outlet in the market,” said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS LA and CBS Colorado. “This partnership is about serving fans, celebrating Los Angeles and extending our shared commitment to the community. We’re proud to once again be the Home of the Rams.”

The partnership strengthens CBS LA’s role in the increasingly competitive Southern California sports media landscape while giving the Rams another major local platform ahead of the 2026 NFL season, which is expected to feature several marquee national matchups for the franchise.

Rams president Kevin Demoff said the renewed relationship builds on the organizations’ history together in Los Angeles.

“CBS LA partnered with us in 2016 when we returned to Los Angeles and helped reintroduce our organization to this city,” Demoff said. “We are thrilled to once again team up with CBS LA to bring fans closer to Rams football through our preseason games and exclusive content year-round. This partnership will enable us to deepen our connection with Angelenos through CBS’ dynamic programming as well as shared efforts that will make an impact on the community we all call home.”

Beyond football coverage, the partnership also includes year-round community initiatives throughout Southern California, continuing the Rams’ emphasis on civic outreach and local engagement.

The Rams are coming off another playoff appearance under McVay and remain one of the NFL’s marquee franchises heading into a season that could place the team in several national spotlight windows, including international and holiday broadcasts.