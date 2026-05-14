The 45 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

James Pierre - CB

New Team: Minnesota Vikings

Contract: 2 Years, $8.5 Million

The Steelers' pass defense was a weakness last year. The AFC North juggernauts elected to move on from James Pierre, leaving the door open for the Vikings to swoop in and make one of the worst signings this offseason.

Pierre hasn't been a productive defensive contributor. In fact, he's been more of the opposite. The cornerback has just 13 starts across his six-year career, and at times has looked lost in coverage. In 2023, he gave up a 143.7 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks while being used sparingly in Pittsburgh. Granted, his defensive metrics have improved slightly since then, but Pierre still hasn't shown the full skillset to be an every-down corner in the NFL.

The Vikings went discount shopping in free agency, tabbing an underwhelming backup as their starting cornerback for the next two seasons. Maybe Pierre proves us wrong, but we think it's more likely that Minnesota ends up regretting its decision to sign Pierre to a two-year contract.