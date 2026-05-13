5 Bad NFL Teams That Shouldn’t Get Any Primetime Games in 2026

5. Las Vegas Raiders
Ok, Indiana Hoosiers fans, put a sock in it. Yes, I realize the Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza first overall, and there is a lot of hype around the rookie QB, but this is still the Raiders. The offense still has some holes and isn't so different from the 3-win team we saw a year ago. Brock Bowers is a great safety valve at tight end, and Ashton Jeanty should build on a solid rookie year, but there’s a reason Vegas has its win total set at 5.5.
Even though improving, the O-line is still a question mark after allowing a ton of sacks last year, and they are very thin at wide receiver. This was the lowest-scoring team in football a season ago, and even a Heisman winner like Mendoza can’t fix that overnight.
On top of all that, it doesn't look like the most must-see player to wear the silver and black last year, Maxx Crosby, will even be there for the 2026 kickoff. A defense that gave up the eighth-most points in the NFL (25.4 PPG) sure isn't more watchable after trading away its best player.
2025 Record: 3-14
2026 Projected Win Total: 5.5