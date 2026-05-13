5 Bad NFL Teams That Shouldn’t Get Any Primetime Games in 2026

4. New York Jets

It’s looking like another long year in the Big Apple. The Jets just can't seem to find their way to respectability. After allowing the most points in football and tying for a league-low three wins, the projections for Not So Mean Green aren't high. Vegas has their win total at 5.5, and while doubling your win total sounds okay, it’s still worlds away from Primetime caliber.

The quarterback carousel continues to twirl in NYC, and the Jets have come all the way around to a familiar face in Geno Smith. You might remember Smith being labeled with the bust tag after being drafted by the Jets in 2013, only to go on to become a two-time Pro Bowler with Seattle after New York sent him packing. Well, he's back. He's 35, and he's coming off the worst season of his career. In Vegas, Smith put up a career-low 34.1 QBR and was benched. Benched by the hapless Raiders!

New York is hoping first-rounders TE Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16) and WR Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30) can fix an offense that finished dead last in passing (140.3 YPG) in 2025. The Jets will be a more exciting team this year (pretty hard not to be), but they are still a work in progress.

Speaking of the Raiders...

2025 Record: 3-14

2026 Projected Win Total: 5.5