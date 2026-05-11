Way-Too Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft

23) Philadelphia Eagles - A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon
Washington put together a highly productive junior season for Oregon, starting all 15 games as the Ducks reached the College Football Playoff Semifinal. He finished with a career-high 33 total tackles (15 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and eight pass breakups. His eight pass breakups tied for sixth in the Big Ten and were the most among all conference defensive linemen, while also ranking tied for the most among all FBS defensive linemen. According to Pro Football Focus, he also generated 22 total pressures, third-most on the team, and recorded a pressure in all but three games with six contests featuring multiple pressures.
Philadelphia Eagles GN Howie Roseman loves adding pieces in the trenches of his defensive line and Washington is made for it. Washington’s game is built on leverage, power, and relentless effort inside. He consistently wins with strong pad level, violent hands, and the ability to create early disruption at the line of scrimmage. As an interior defender, he can function both as a space-eater and an active penetrator depending on the situation, showing enough athleticism to play multiple alignments across the front. What stands out most is his motor there are no wasted snaps, no quiet stretches, and no lack of urgency. He brings consistent energy and physicality that sets the tone for the entire defensive unit.
2025 By the Numbers
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 330
- Games: 15
- Solo: 15
- Ast: 18
- TFL: 4.5
- Sacks: 1.5
- Passes Defended: 8