Way-Too Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft

2027 NFL Mock Draft 1-32

12) New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts) - Trevor Goosby, OT, University of Texas, RS-Junio

This marks the fourth University of Texas prospect off the board before the draft even reaches the middle of the first round, which says everything about the level of talent heading to Austin this season. The Longhorns are absolutely loaded, and Goosby is one of the more intriguing long-term projections in the group. A former All-American, two-time all-district selection, and District Offensive Lineman of the Year at Melissa High School in Texas, Goosby has steadily developed into one of the rising offensive tackle prospects in the country. After stepping into the starting lineup last season, he started all 13 games at left tackle and continued flashing the upside NFL scouts have been waiting to see.

What makes him such an appealing developmental prospect is the combination of raw tools and untapped upside. His anchor strength and hand placement still need refinement, and there are moments where his technique can get inconsistent against power rushers, but the traits are starter-caliber across the board. With continued physical development and technical polish, Goosby has the ceiling of a high-level blindside protector and could end up being one of the bigger risers in the 2027 class.

2025 By the Numbers