Way-Too Early Top 5 2027 WR Prospects

Way-Too Early Top 5 WRs in 2027 NFL Draft: 5) Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Height: 6’1

Weight: 182

Games: 27

Receiving Yards: 1,554

Touchdowns: 12

Receptions: 97

Must Boost His Junior Numbers

Coleman-Williams arrived in Tuscaloosa as one of the more polished receivers in his recruiting class and wasted little time making an impact. As a freshman, he led Alabama in both receiving yards (865) and touchdown receptions (8) while appearing in 13 games, flashing the route discipline and ball skills that made him a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school.

His sophomore campaign, however, lacked the same level of production. Despite playing an additional game, Williams’ numbers dipped to 689 receiving yards and four touchdowns. While the efficiency and flashes remained evident on tape, evaluators will want to see him take another developmental jump during his junior season, particularly with a loaded 2027 NFL Draft receiver class continuing to emerge nationally.

The traits are still there for Williams to remain firmly in the upper tier of draftable receivers, but increased consistency, explosive play production, and a larger overall offensive impact will be important checkpoints entering 2026.

Scouting Report

Lean-framed receiver with a wiry build similar to Philadelphia Eagles DeVonta Smith, winning more with timing, body control, and technical refinement than pure play strength. Natural hands catcher who consistently extends away from his frame and secures the football cleanly through contact. Shows smooth coordination from catch to transition, allowing him to get vertical efficiently after the reception without wasted movement.

Operates best as a possession-oriented slot target who can uncover versus zone coverage and work the intermediate areas of the field. Displays good spatial awareness, understanding leverage and settling into soft windows. Route pacing and tempo are average. Not a true burner and does not possess high-end explosiveness out of breaks, which can limit his ability to consistently stack defenders vertically or generate easy separation against longer, more physical corners on the perimeter. More fluid than dynamic athletically.

Competitive demeanor shows up in the run game, where he works with urgency and willingness as a blocker. Doesn’t shy away from contact and consistently looks to sustain assignments despite his lighter frame. Overall, Coleman-Williams projects as a polished, high-IQ receiver whose ceiling will largely depend on continued physical development and expanded playmaking production. Arrows down at this point.

Last Five Crimson Tide Receivers Drafted