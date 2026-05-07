Way-Too Early Top 5 2027 QB Prospects: 1) Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 208 pounds

Games Played: 18

Passing Yards: 3,694

Touchdowns: 33

Interceptions: 8

Completion Percentage: 75.9%

Sensational Debut Season in Columbus

In 2024, veteran quarterback Will Howard controlled the offense for Ohio State, leaving Sayin in a developmental role where he appeared in five games and attempted just 12 passes. Once Howard departed for the NFL following his selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sayin stepped into the spotlight and immediately stabilized the Buckeyes offense.

One of the most important indicators when evaluating quarterback prospects is completion percentage, particularly when paired with aggressive downfield decision-making. Sayin’s 75.9 percent completion rate places him in rare company and mirrors the efficiency displayed by Joe Burrow during his historic 2019 Heisman Trophy campaign, when Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes.

Scouting Report

The defining trait in Sayin’s game is his football intelligence and operational control. “High football IQ” is often overused in quarterback evaluations, but with Sayin it consistently shows up on tape through anticipation, timing, and spatial awareness. He processes quickly and plays with the tempo of a quarterback already operating ahead of the defense.

There is very little wasted movement in his game. The feet stay connected to the progression, the shoulders remain balanced through traffic, and he consistently throws from stable platforms. Sayin understands how to manipulate coverage defenders with subtle movement rather than relying solely on arm strength. The small details stand out — a quick shoulder tilt, a pump fake, or holding a safety for an extra beat before attacking the opposite window.

The arm talent is good rather than overwhelming, but the placement, touch, and timing consistently maximize the throw. He layers the football effectively between coverage levels and shows advanced anticipation working the intermediate portions of the field. The poise under pressure is also noticeable, particularly how calm he remains while navigating collapsing pockets.

Physically, Sayin may not possess the rare velocity or off-platform explosiveness some quarterbacks in the 2027 class bring to the table, but his game is built on precision, rhythm, and efficiency. He wins with command of the offense and the ability to consistently stay on schedule.

Ohio State’s Search for Quarterback Validation

Ohio State has produced elite college quarterbacks over the last decade but translating that success to the NFL has been inconsistent. Since Terrelle Pryor entered the league as a third-round Supplemental Draft selection in 2011, the Buckeyes have produced multiple high-profile prospects without consistently delivering long-term NFL success.

Between 2019 and 2023, Ohio State produced three first-round quarterbacks. C.J. Stroud has validated his draft status after being selected second overall in 2023, while Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins struggled to fully justify their first-round expectations.

Sayin feels different stylistically. His game is rooted less in projection and more in polish. The physical ceiling may not create the same pre-draft buzz as some of the bigger-armed quarterbacks in the class, but the efficiency, instincts, and command suggest a quarterback capable of becoming one of the safest and most complete evaluations in the 2027 NFL Draft.